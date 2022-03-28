Augusta County: Eric W. Bond named Region V Superintendent of the Year

Published Monday, Mar. 28, 2022, 9:53 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Eric W. Bond, superintendent of Augusta County Public Schools, has been named the Region V Superintendent of the Year.

One of the eight regions in Virginia, Region V consists of 20 school divisions that make up the Valley region. Bond was selected for his dedicated leadership to the region and the value that he places on collaboration with other school divisions, community agencies, state-level legislators and organizations to bolster student success.

Bond served as a mathematics teacher, athletics director, assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent before becoming the school division’s superintendent in 2014. He serves as chairman of the Region V Superintendents Group, and is also on the State Superintendent’s Leadership Council and the Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Review Board. He previously served on the Virginia General Assembly Joint Committee to Study the Future of Public Education.

As superintendent of Augusta County Schools, Dr. Bond has overseen new initiatives to support teachers, such as the first-year teacher mentor program, the “Trailblazers” teacher academy, increased professional development opportunities, and a stronger instructional coaching program.

He has created and implemented a five-year strategic plan to improve the division’s salary and benefits packages. In collaboration with neighboring school divisions, Augusta County Schools has formed a new alternative education program for middle and high school students, a preschool center, and a special education learning lab. Efforts are currently under way to renovate the newly developed Shenandoah Valley Center for Advanced Learning which houses Valley Career and Technical Center and the Shenandoah Valley Regional Governor’s School.

Bond serves his community as a member of the Staunton-Augusta Rotary Club, Augusta Health Community Outreach Committee, as well as the Board of Directors for the First Tee of the Shenandoah Valley and the Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia. He is also an adjunct professor for James Madison University’s Educational Leadership Program.

Like this: Like Loading...