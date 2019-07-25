Arts Council of the Valley opens Fall 2019 arts grant cycle

Arts Council of the Valley announces its Fall 2019 ​ Advancing the Arts ​ grants funding cycle, with applications due Oct. 11 for projects occurring between Nov. 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020.

Two free Grant Information Sessions provide an overview of the submission process and answer applicant questions regarding their proposals. Info sessions are scheduled at 5:15 pm on Thursday, Sept. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Smith House Galleries, 311 South Main Street, Harrisonburg.

ACV’s ​ Advancing the Arts grant program supports artists, art educators, and organizations working in the visual, performing, and literary arts. Funds are awarded to those who advocate for the arts as a basic, central part of lifelong learning in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County community.

Advancing the Arts grants – ranging from $250 to $1,000 – are awarded in two categories:

Arts for Education, intended to help community artists, organizations, and art educators pursue a creative educational initiative

Creative Inspiration, designed to help community artists and organizations pursue creative professional development.

Awardees may receive one grant per calendar year. Matching project funds are not required for grant submissions.

For details and application materials, visit valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants, or call ACV at 540.801.8779.

