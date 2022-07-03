Arts Council of the Valley announces next Advancing the Arts grant cycle
The Arts Council of the Valley has announced the opening of the Fall 2022 Advancing the Arts grant application cycle.
Funds ranging from $500 to $1,500 are granted to those who advocate for the arts as a basic, central part of lifelong learning in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County community.
Advancing the Arts grants are awarded each year in two cycles, fall and spring. The fall cycle funding covers projects that occur between Nov. 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.
Two free grant information sessions will be conducted via Zoom to help guide potential applicants through the process and allow time for individual questions.
One hour information sessions are scheduled on:
- Tuesday, Sept 13 (5 p.m.)
- Thursday, Sept 22 (4 pm).
Attendance is strongly encouraged for anyone planning to submit a grant proposal.
Awardees may receive one grant per calendar year. Applications for the 2022 fall cycle must be submitted electronically by October 11.
Since launching the grants program in 2001, ACV has awarded more than $436,000 to area artists, art educators, and organizations working in the visual, performing, and literary arts.
To register for the information session or for more information, visit valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants