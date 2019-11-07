Around the ACC: UNC, Pitt, Boston College get Ws

Published Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, 12:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Anthony sublime for Heels in win: Cole Anthony had 34 points and 11 rebounds in his college debut to fuel a 76-65 North Carolina win over Notre Dame in Chapel Hill on Wednesday.

Kid isn’t afraid to shoot the ball, hoisting 24 of UNC’s 59 attempts from the field in the win.

John Mooney had a pedestrian 10 points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame.

BC tops Wake in opener: Derryck Thornton had 23 points and Nic Popovic added 19 to lead Boston College to a 77-70 win over Wake Forest.

Brandon Childress had 24 points for Wake in the loss.

Pitt upsets Florida State in opener: How about that Jeff Capel? His Pitt Panthers shot 31.4 percent, but gritted out a 63-61 win over FSU.

The key was getting to the foul line: Pitt was 22-for-31 at the stripe, while the Seminoles were 13-for-15.

Related

Comments