Andrew Miller named director of MBA, MAOL programs at EMU

Eastern Mennonite University announced the appointment of Andrew Miller as director of the MBA and MA in organizational leadership programs.

He will also be EMU’s representative in the Collaborative MBA program, an innovative online degree program offered jointly by EMU, Bluffton University, Canadian Mennonite University and Goshen College.

Miller succeeds Dr. David Brubaker, who has been named to a leadership position within the university’s new three-school academic structure. Brubaker will be dean of the School of Social Sciences and Professions. [Read more about the three school structure.]

“Andrew views our programs in the context of a changing environment, and is thus able to propose adaptive changes that bring greater relevance while retaining our core values,” said Brubaker. “He has that rare ability to see the whole system while not losing track of the details.”

Miller has been a faculty member and administrator at EMU since 2012. He has taught in the department of business and leadership, as well as in graduate programs, and directed the cross-cultural program. He is currently pursuing a PhD in strategic leadership studies at James Madison University.

“I’ve enjoyed mentoring undergraduate students as they explore who they are in becoming leaders in their work and community, and I’m looking forward to supporting EMU’s graduate students as they study in our programs with a focus on becoming better leaders and individuals who positively influence their community. with a similar strong emphasis on leadership development,” Miller said.

Since beginning in 1999, EMU’s MBA program has graduated 133 from diverse professional fields. Courses meet in the evening in a hybrid format and focus on management skills, leadership and stewardship strategies within the common good framework. The curriculum includes a unique Costa Rica-based capstone course.

The MAOL began in 2014 to meet the needs of mid-career professionals seeking to enhance their leadership skills and organizational understanding. Nearly 30 graduates work in a variety of fields, from education and business to healthcare and with nonprofits.

In addition to teaching experience and a professional resume that includes working with various organizations, Miller has also been involved in curriculum development and reorganization at EMU.

He holds an MS in agricultural economics at Iowa State University and a Master of Divinity degree from Eastern Mennonite Seminary.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in international agriculture and economics from EMU, Miller worked for Mennonite Central Committee as agricultural program coordinator in Prey Veng Province, Cambodia, for two years. Later as MCC southeast Asia co-representative, he supervised the Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam country programs as well as advised local partner organizations.