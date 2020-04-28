Alternatives to UKGC brands

Published Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020, 6:53 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The British gambling industry cannot be separated from the regulator UK Gambling Commission. This renowned local authority was established under the 2005 Gambling Act in 2007 which regulates, supervises, and taxes the online and land-based gambling companies operate in the UK. This ell-reputed regulator has enforced a strict regulation to build a responsible gambling environment.

Every operator who wants to run a business in this sovereign state must obtain licenses from this jurisdiction and respects its regulation. This strong entity has partnered with other regulators that are allowed to supply their service within the UK territory. Obviously, these other authorities have the same legislation in terms of promoting safer gambling. Here are the alternative jurisdictions to the UKGC brands.

Malta Gaming Authority

Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) is the official regulator for all the gambling activities in Malta. This gaming control board was established in 2001 to regulate online gambling firms. Previously named Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LGA), MGA started with lotteries and other games but it has developed over time.

This Maltese regulator entity has managed many global software providers and foreign regulators for its competence in providing a fair gambling environment. Similar to every qualified regulatory body, MGA has implemented several regulations to supervise gambling activities.

This relevant authority’s regulations are known to be organized and stringent to prevent illegal and criminal activities as well as to protect minors and vulnerable people from gambling-related harms.

Curacao eGaming

Curacao eGaming was one of the oldest regulators in the world as it was founded in 1996 under the 1993 online Gaming laws. In fact, Curacao is composed of four main authorities that are in charge of sports betting and casino gambling; and one of these regulators is Curacao eGaming.

This well-known gambling administrator has regulated both local and overseas gambling activities and its license is accepted by many nations throughout the world. In 2002, Curacao eGaming updated its statute and began to regulate slots sites inside the Gamstop casino list accepting seld-excluded customers in the United Kingdom. This regulator headquartered in the Caribbean island is known for its easy entrance allowing gaming businesses to operate easily.

Today, more and more iGaming firms begin to display licensing certification from this regulator because of its gambling legislation and its income tax.

Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association

The Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association (GBGA) was created by the online gambling operators holding a license in Gibraltar’s jurisdiction in 2005. This regulator was established to regulate the remote gambling industry.

With the goal to provide safe and transparent gambling, the GBGA has attracted many online gambling firms. This regulatory body requires its licensed operators to ensure responsible gambling and the highest industry standards. Since it has the main purpose to support a fair competition to the licensed EU firms,

The biggest online gambling businesses hold a license from this renowned jurisdiction. GBGA has a policy that includes a few main points such as fair and competitive services, high standards for customers, and the project to make Gibraltar the best gambling destination.

Panama

Panama Gaming Control Board (Junta de Control de Juegos) is a popular regulator in both North and South America. Set-up under the Online Gaming Act of 2002, this strong entity has regulated operators in this nation and throughout the world. Panama has strict requirements for operators regarding money-laundering approaches and software testing.

In addition, this authority ensures that all games are operating under acceptable standards and the transactions must be subject to inspection. The gambling firms who hold a license from this regulatory authority are considered trustworthy by the players since it has a strong policy when it comes to applying equitable and reliable gambling. Despite Panama is a smaller licensing jurisdiction, it has attracted a few global recognizable brands.

Spelinspektionen

Spelinspektionen is a Swedish regulatory authority that started to operate on January 1, 2019. This gambling authority was set-up under the 2018 Gambling Act which was commanded by the Swedish parliament. Its regulation began with lottery firms but it has grown since then. All operators who want to provide services in Sweden must get a gambling license from this national regulatory body.

Spelinspektionen is responsible for ensuring that the gambling industry in Sweden is legal, reliable, and safe. Similar to every gambling regulator, this new body has the main goal to protect the players from problem gambling. On November 11, 2019, Spelinspektionen and the UKGC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build collaboration that aims to enhance the gambling industries regulated by these two regulators.

Author William Terry is a professional lawyer in the field of iGaming. He started his career along with the Gambling Act 2014. Nowadays, William writes about law aspects and flaws in the UKGC systems, especially the Gamstop one.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments