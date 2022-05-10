Albemarle County Parks & Rec hiring lifeguards for summer 2022 season

Published Tuesday, May. 10, 2022, 4:28 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County Parks and Recreation is gearing up for summer and is looking for qualified lifeguards, beach managers, and more.

Parks & Rec is looking for people to staff the swimming lakes at Chris Green, Mint Springs and Walnut Creek Lake Parks. The application deadline is soon approaching this month.

If you are currently certified in Lifeguarding and CPR and looking for an opportunity to spend your summer outside, positions start at $15 an hour with opportunities up to 40 hours a week. Certification reimbursement is available.

Apply as a lifeguard today or apply for other summer job opportunities available in Albemarle County parks.

Like this: Like Loading...