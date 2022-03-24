AEW News and Notes: MJF ‘will be wherever the money is’

Gotta like that Maxwell Jacob Friedman fella. Dude is expert at stirring the pot.

MJF, in a guest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, confirmed that his contract with AEW expires on Jan. 1, 2024, and made it clear that the company where he made his name known to wrestling fans won’t get any kind of hometown discount to get his services long term.

“When you’re as talented, as over, and as much of a draw as me, if I want to I can bite off Tony Khan’s fingers. He knows where his bread is buttered,” Friedman told Helwani, according to a transcript from WrestlingInc. “And if that offends somebody in the locker room, which I know it does, oh well, cry about it. Get more over than me. Oh wait, that’s right, you can’t. Because I’m literally the best talker in the business, and one of the best wrestlers in the history of the business bell to bell.

“I didn’t get into this business to hit moves. I got into this business to make money. That’s why I got into this business. So that’s why I’m not afraid to talk about when my contract is up, Jan. 1st, 2024, and I’m not afraid to stir that pot.

“I will be wherever the money is. I am leaning, but I can’t say which way, but I’m certainly leaning. There is a frontrunner, and I’m not quite sure it’s the one people would expect, but yes, there is a frontrunner.”

On the one hand, he would be crazy not to look out for his long-term financial security, given the physical nature of the wrestling business, and if WWE is a serious player in bidding for his services, he’d have to listen.

But then: you have to wonder how a talent like MJF would take to having his promos scripted for him, and how having words put into his mouth by writers would impact how over he would continue to be with fans.

And also: there’s the part to the story with WWE contracts being basically three-month deals that roll over at the whim of Vince McMahon, no matter what the announced terms might be.

But again, this is classic MJF, getting heat for himself by announcing to fans that he’s putting himself on the market to the highest bidder.

FTR-Briscoes highlights Supercard of Honor

AEW owner Tony Khan will run his first show as the new owner of Ring of Honor on Friday, April 1, with the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, which will originate from Dallas.

The 8 p.m. EDT PPV will be available for purchase for $29.99 on FITE and on PPV.com, as well as via InDemand cable and satellite providers.

The match that will make you want to tune in is the first-ever meeting of Ring of Honor world tag champs The Briscoes and AAA tag champs FTR, which seems to have been in the works for months, from the two teams’ back-and-forth on social media.

Also on the card:

ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

Alex Zayne vs. Swerve Strickland

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Story by Chris Graham

