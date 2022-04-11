AARP, Silver Shield Task Force hosting Virtual Scam Jam

To strike back against scammers, AARP Virginia and the Silver Shield Task Force are working together to empower consumers to spot and avoid scams, and to provide support and guidance to victims and their families when fraud happens.

The fifth annual Scam Jam will provide reliable, up-to-date insights, and information and resources to better protect yourself and loved ones. With AARP Virginia and the Fairfax County Silver Shield Task Force on your side, you’ll be better equipped to stay ahead of scammers.

Registration for Scam Jam is required at this link.

Participants who register and attend the Scam Jam will receive a complimentary copy of Mensa® AARP® Challenging Brain Twisters: 100 Logic and Number Puzzles.

