#8 Virginia Tech rallies for 9-6 win over VMI to sweep season series

The VMI baseball team led eighth-ranked Virginia Tech 6-5 in the fourth inning Tuesday evening, but the Hokies rallied for a 9-6 victory in non-conference play from English Field in Atlantic Union Bank Park.

The Keydets went ahead early with five runs in the second inning. Zac Morris led off with a walk and Cole Jenkins doubled with one out to put runners at second and third. Cole Garrett hit a three-run blast to left field to put the Keydets ahead 3-0. Ty Swaim was hit by a pitch and Brett Cook homered to left field to push the lead to 5-0.

After the Hokies scored five runs in the bottom of the third, powered by three doubles, VMI retook the lead in the fourth. Jenkins singled, advanced to second on an error and later scored on a passed ball to put the Keydets ahead 6-5. The Hokies scored two runs each in the fourth and sixth innings of the tightly-contested ballgame.

Alex LaRou started for VMI on the hill and threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. Nathan Light tossed 1 2/3 scoreless frames with two strikeouts and Will Riley finished the game with two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.

Justin Starke finished 2-for-4 with a double and was also hit by a pitch. Jenkins went 2-for-4 with two runs, and Trey Morgan and Will Knight each had a hit and a walk.

Gavin Cross was 3-for-5 with a double and a stolen base for Virginia Tech (24-9).

The Keydets (12-26) travel to ETSU for a three-game Southern Conference series this weekend. The first game is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

