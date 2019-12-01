2019 Virginia Farm to Table Conference to be held Dec. 5-6

If you’re interested in local and regional food and agriculture and want to be inspired to implement values that enhance your business, organization, and community, plan to attend the 2019 Virginia Farm to Table Conference on Dec. 5-6 at Blue Ridge Community College’s Plecker Workforce Development Center in Weyers Cave.

Virginia Cooperative Extension is partnering with USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, Agua Fund, Virginia Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, LD & B Insurance and Financial Services, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, and many other community partners to bring in engaging and inspirational speakers with broad experience and knowledge of food, farming, and the environment to speak on these topics as well as the practical applications of soil health, value-based leadership and employee management, community building, marketing and pricing, farm profitability, and funding for good food and farm-to-table business initiatives.

This year’s speakers will offer their perspectives on the theme “Servant Leadership and Courageous Conversations” and will include: Elnian Gilbert from ZingTrain; Amani Olugbala from Soul Fire Farm Institute; Bob Muth from Muth Family Farm; and Timothy Woods from the University of Kentucky. There will be case studies of local and regional value chain relationships with Route 11 Potato Chips, J. Q. Dickinson Salt Works, Common Grain Alliance, James Madison University, and much more.

Please note: There will be a farm-to-table networking event at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Granary at the Valley Pike Farm Market.

“We invite everyone who wants to grow their communities of work, agriculture, and sustainability to the Virginia Farm to Table Conference,” said Kathy Holm, USDA-NRCS assistant state conservationist for field operations. “This conference gives you a chance to engage and network with like-minded people, have thought-provoking discussions, and change the way you manage food production, marketing, community, and employee relationships. People leave this conference feeling inspired by outstanding speakers, stimulating panel discussions, networking opportunities, and wonderful locally sourced food from A Bowl of Good.”

Visit the conference website for a detailed agenda.

Early bird registration pricing is available until Nov. 15, and rates will increase after this date. More details regarding the conference registration are available at: https://tinyurl.com/ 2019VAF2TRegistration.

For questions, or if you need assistive devices to attend, please call 540-232-6006, 6010, or 6013 at least five days prior to the event.

