 jump to example.com

Six steps to start a WordPress blog

Published Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:07 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

blogTruth be told, when I first started out with WordPress, it seemed daunting at first. However, I was soon surprised by its gentle learning curve and quickly got the hang of things.

WordPress is the easiest content management platforms to start a blog. Some of the reasons WordPress is so widely used and loved by site owners are as follows:

  • Extremely easy to deploy – to deploy a basic WordPress website, one needs to have no knowledge of HTML, CSS, PHP or other coding skills
  • Free – The WordPress platform is free to use and so are the majority of its themes and plugins.
  • Excellent support – WordPress has excellent support. One can get support and have any question answered from the main support website at org, or from the many WordPress forums and blogs on the Internet.
  • Thousands of plugins and themes – plugins are software programs which improve your blog’s functionality. A theme or template, on the other hand, contains coded instructions that determine how content is displayed on your blog, for example, 3-columns, 2 columns, slide show on the home page etc.

The following are the steps that an absolute beginner needs to follow to start a WordPress blog.

 

Step 1: Installation

I recommend you self host your WP blog. This will cost you about $10 per year for the domain name e.g. yourdomain.com and $5 to $10 per month for hosting. Most hosting providers have a One Click install solution, a software script that automates the process of installing common web applications such as WordPress. On the installation page, you will need to enter some basic admin login data and create a base configuration. If you have any problems with installation, raise a support ticket with your hosting provider and they should be able to sort you out.

 

Step 2: Install an SEO ready theme

WordPress comes with a pre-installed theme. Depending on your requirements, you may want to change the default theme. If you want to use a free theme, navigate to wordpress.org/extend/themes/ and select a theme. Download it to a location on your computer (make sure you remember where) and then upload it. WordPress themes are in ZIP format. This means that the various files which you will upload to your server are normally in a zipped folder and have the .zip extension (the file name ends with .zip). Make sure the theme is SEO friendly. SEO is an acronym for Search Engine Optimization which simply means that the theme has conformed to design standards that allow the site to be found easily and indexed by search engines such as Google. Check to see if it states “responsive” in the description and also reading up on the theme reviews. If you can afford it, purchase a premium theme that’s guaranteed to be SEO ready from one of the leading WordPress developers.

 

Step 3: Install plugins

As already mentioned, plugins extend the functionality of WordPress. There are thousands of free plugins in the WordPress plugin directory. One of the first plugins you should install is an SEO plugin. An SEO plugin helps you get your on-page SEO right when you start creating content. Avoid the temptation of installing too many plugins. While plugins are good for extending functionality, they also slow down your site which is bad for SEO.

 

Step 4: Write your first post

Your content will be a page or a post. A page is usually static and rarely changes, for example, an About Me page or a Contact page. Posts are periodic content and are what you publish most of the time. To create a new post, navigate to Posts > Add New in the sidebar.Type in your post in the WordPress editor. Use the SEO plugin you installed step three to tweak your heading, title tags and descriptions so that they are focused on the post’s keyword. For the best SEO, ensure you create great content that your readers will feel compelled to link to and share widely.

 

Step 5: Create an about and contact page

A page about yourself and a contact page give you legitimacy and trustworthiness. Write a fairly detailed description about yourself. Include a contact form and social media profiles on your contact page in case a reader would like to contact you.

 

Step 6: Work on off-page SEO

Your blog will not be complete unless you work on off-page SEO. Off-page refers to any SEO activities that you undertake away from the site. The main off-page SEO I’m referring to is creating links back to your site. Backlinks from reputable sites improve your blog’s ranking in Google. To get backlinks, look for other blogs that accept guest posts and allow you to link to your site. Write great guest posts and include a link to your site in the resource section.

 

Conclusion

These six steps comprise the bare minimum for a complete beginner. But, it doesn’t end here, there is much more. Once you have gone through these six steps, continue experimenting with WordPress. Learn as much as you can about social sharing, site analytics, comments and much more. When you become an expert at using WordPress, the sky is the limit to what you can achieve.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

Dominion comments on FERC statement on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Dominion commented on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Draft Environmental Statement released today by the FERC.

Viewpoints: Augusta County sheriff Donald Smith

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith joins Viewpoints to talk about his first year in office and his priorities for 2017.

Wayne Theatre announces 2017 season highlights

"The Voice" finalist Chris Mann highlights the 2017 season at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.

Augusta County Tourism announces Spring Grant Program awards

Augusta County Tourism announced $7,500 in grant funds will be awarded to three local tourism partners in Augusta County.

VCU Dogs on Call program featured in new Animal Planet documentary series

Local tails will wag on Jan. 1 when Animal Planet features the VCU Dogs on Call program as part of its new series, “Dogs: The Untold Story.”

Wayne Theatre Snow White and the Prince Workshop explores musical theater

The Wayne Theatre is launching a new education workshop for aspiring actors and backstage theatrical professionals starting in January.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 