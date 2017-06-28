Ovation Singers to perform at Barren Ridge Vineyards July 9

The Ovation Singers will present An American Tapestry on Sunday, July 9th at 3:00 pm at Barren Ridge Vineyards located on Barren Ridge Road in Fishersville.

Wine will be available by the glass for purchase or just come and drink in the lovely atmosphere and fun music at this free event.

The Ovation Singers have been entertaining Virginia residents for over 25 years. Termed the Area’s Musical Ambassadors, the group consists of 2 dozen skilled singers presenting innovative and challenging choral selections.

Music director Ray Hoaster made his career with the United States Air Force Band system in Washington, DC before settling in Staunton.