Kaine statement on confirmation of Gen. John Kelly

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, released the following statement today on his vote to confirm General John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security.

“I voted in favor of the nomination of General John Kelly for Secretary of Homeland Security. General Kelly is well-prepared to maintain strong security operations at Virginia’s two global ports of entry—Dulles International Airport and the Port of Virginia. From his time commanding SOUTHCOM, General Kelly understands the important partnerships in our hemisphere and recognizes that our immigration issues cannot be solved by building a wall or alienating communities based on religion. As I urge the new Administration to commit to protecting vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities, I’m confident that General Kelly will bring a measured perspective to the Department of Homeland Security.”

Kaine also voted to confirm General James Mattis as Secretary of Defense. Kaine announced his support for General Mattis’s nomination last week.