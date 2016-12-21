Dominion listed among America’s best corporate citizens by Forbes

Dominion (NYSE: D) has been named by Forbes magazine and partner Just Capital as one of the “Just 100” – the best corporate citizens in the United States in 2016.

Thomas F. Farrell II, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said:

“Dominion is pleased to be recognized alongside some of the most recognizable – and best – companies in America. We have a mandate from our regulators to serve our customers by keeping the lights on and the gas flowing. But with that mandate for dependable energy comes a responsibility to make good on our promises to investors, protect the environment, treat the best employees anywhere well and give back to the communities we serve.”

Forbes and Just Capital, a nonprofit founded by Paul Tudor Jones, surveyed 50,000 Americans regarding what they perceived as the “most important corporate traits.” The researches distilled those responses to 36 components constituting 10 metrics by which companies from the Russell 1000 were judged – worker treatment, worker pay and benefits, customer treatment, leadership and ethics, environmental impact, supply chain impact, domestic job creation, community well-being, investor alignment and product attributes.

Dominion was one of three investor-owned utilities and one of six Virginia-based companies listed among this year’s “Just 100.”

The company has also received national recognition in recent years for its conservation and environmental efforts, for its commitment to military veteran employees and their families and for its philanthropic programs and employee volunteerism. Each year in the states where Dominion does business, the company contributes approximately $20 million through shareholder funds and the Dominion Foundation to support human needs, community development, the environment, education and the arts.

Dominion is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy, with a portfolio of approximately 26,000 megawatts of generation, 14,400 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering and storage pipeline, and 6,500 miles of electric transmission lines. Dominion operates one of the nation’s largest natural gas storage systems with 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity and serves more than 6 million utility and retail energy customers. For more information about Dominion, visit the company’s website at www.dom.com.