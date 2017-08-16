AAA Travel Tip: Total eclipse in the car

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The first cross-country solar eclipse since the advent of the automobile and creation of the free interstate system is heading our way Monday, August 21.

And, while it won’t shroud the Richmond area in complete darkness, drivers will most certainly see and feel the difference while on the road, which could lead to some distracted driving behavior.

While our area is 400+ miles away from the path of totality, most of our region will experience about 85% percent obstruction of sunlight when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun.

“As spectacular as this once-in-a-lifetime event will be, if you happen to catch a glimpse of it while behind the wheel, do not turn your eyes away from the road,” said Tammy Arnette, Senior Public Affairs Specialist for AAA. “Aside from damaging your eyes, looking at the eclipse while driving is distracted driving at its worst. While AAA recommends staying off the road during the eclipse, if you have to drive keep sun visors and cell phones down to protect your eyes, reduce temptation to look at the sun, and avoid distracted driving.”

2017 Solar Eclipse Obstruction and Timeline

City, State Obstruction (% of totality) Start Time Peak Time End Time Duration Richmond, VA 86% 1:18 pm 2:44 pm 4:03 pm 2 hr., 45 mins. Washington, DC 81% 1:17 pm 2:42 pm 4:01 pm 2 hr., 40 mins. Baltimore, MD 79% 1:18 pm 2:42 pm 4:01 pm 2 hr., 40 mins. Raleigh, NC 93% 1:16 pm 2:44 pm 4:06 pm 2 hr., 49 mins. Outer Banks, NC 89% 1:24 pm 2:50 pm 4:09 pm 2 hr., 45 mins. Charleston, SC 100% 1:16 pm 2:47 pm 4:09 pm 2 hr., 53 mins.

SOURCE: Time and Date Eclipse Map

AAA advises to plan ahead

Sky gazers could take to the roads at the last minute, looking for a good view of the eclipse, so find a spot for viewing early.

August 21 is still summer vacation time for many – there may be increased travel (and subsequently traffic) up to and including Aug. 21 .

is still summer vacation time for many – there may be increased travel (and subsequently traffic) up to and including . Pack your patience, whether traveling great distance or locally, people will be out-and-about to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.

AAA Driver Safety Tips During the Solar Eclipse