Rock ‘n’ roll icons ZZ Top set to make return to Altria Theater in Richmond

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

altria theaterOne of the most iconic and recognizable bands in America, ZZ Top, synonymous with their trademark beards, hotrod cars, and spinning guitars, is returning to Richmond’s Altria Theater on Oct. 4 for an 8 p.m. show.

The band is hitting the road hot on the heels of their newest album, “RAW,” recorded at the historic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, as part of a new documentary about the group, entitled, “ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas.”

ZZ Top’s support for the blues is unwavering both as interpreters of the music and preservers of its legacy. ZZ Top’s support and link to the blues remains as rock solid as the music they continue to play. They have sold millions of records over the course of their career, have been officially designated as heroes of the state of Texas, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and have been referenced in countless cartoons and sitcoms.

Tickets are on sale now.

Visit AltriaTheater.com, call (800) 514-ETIX (3849) or visit the box office at 6 North Laurel Street in Richmond.


