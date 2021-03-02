Zoom book talk features six Virginia writers

Published Monday, Mar. 1, 2021, 7:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Zoom talk on the book Broken Crayons Still Color: Life After is set for Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

The anthology features six Virginia writers and visionary author and anthology editor, Stacy Bryant, sharing their stories of overcoming and transcending.

The talk will be hosted by author Nicholas Patler, and you are invited to participate by asking these amazing authors questions following a summary of their stories.

Broken Crayons Still Color will be released for purchase on Kindle on Saturday, March 6. Pre-sale ordering will be available two weeks following the Kindle version.

Link to the talk: click here.

Related

Comments