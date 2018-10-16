Zombies are coming to Harrisonburg!

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley is sponsoring the fourth annual Zombie Run for Brains to be held on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m.

Can you navigate your way through the grounds of Fear Forest without getting infected by the zombies that lurk along the way? Each participant will be given a flag football belt at the beginning of the race. Complete the 1.5 mile course with at least one flag left and you’ve survived! End the course without any flags left, you’ve been infected and will need to be “disinfected” before you can rejoin society. If you choose to participate without a belt, the zombies will not come after you and you will still have fun!

Walkers and runners of all levels are welcome! This is a fun-run and not a timed course.

Day: Saturday, October 20th, 2018

Location: Fear Forest- 6340 Oak Shade Road, Harrisonburg, VA

Time: Event start time is 11:00 am

Registration opens at 10:30 am

Did you know that more than 28,000 Virginians sustain a brain injury every year and more than 260,000 Virginians are disabled because of brain injury? Proceeds from the Zombie Run for Brains will benefit Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, formerly Crossroads to Brain Injury Recovery, Inc. A non-profit organization that strives to improve the quality of life for those affected by brain injury in the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, Page, Shenandoah, Highland, Bath, Rockbridge and all the cities included within. Brain Injury Connections enhances the lives of individuals affected by brain injury through cultivating connections with information, services and resources.

For more information, find us on Facebook at Zombie Run for Brains or online at www.ZombieRunForBrains.com.

