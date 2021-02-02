Zachary Filtz announces candidacy in 99th House District race

Journalist and gig worker Zachary Filtz announced Monday that he is seeking the Democratic nomination for Virginia’s 99th House District.

“Everyday Virginians like us in the 99th need a champion of Virginian values. That includes fighting for our rural economy, standing up to protect our environment, and ensuring everyone gets a seat at the table. I’m ready to be that champion,” Filtz said.

Running on a campaign of bringing jobs, opportunity, and progress to the Northern Neck, Filtz is dedicated to enacting a state jobs guarantee in Virginia, protecting our public lands, and fighting for racial and economic justice.

The 99th District seat, which represents the counties of King George, Lancaster, Northumberland, Richmond, Westmoreland, and part of Caroline County, is currently held by Republican Margaret Ransone, who has received at least 62 percent of the vote in her past two re-election campaigns.

