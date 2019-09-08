You’ve heard this story before: Braves beat Nats

Published Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019, 10:58 pm

washington nationalsClose doesn’t count in baseball. Atlanta, again, gritted one out against the Washington Nationals, once the hottest team in baseball, winning 5-4 Saturday night.

It was the third straight win in the series for the Braves (89-54), who have all but clinched the NL East, with the Nats (78-63), losers of five of their last six, now having to think about maintaining their place in the NL wild-card race.

The Nats are two games up on the Chicago Cubs for home field for the NL wild-card game, and three and a half up on Arizona.

As has been the case of late for Washington, it was trouble getting to the opposing starting pitcher, tonight, Julio Teheran (10-8, 3.31 ERA), who gave up a run on three hits in six innings of work, striking out eight and walking one.

A two-run eighth-inning double by Juan Soto made things interesting, getting the Nats to 5-4.

Sean Doolittle pitched a perfect bottom of the eighth, striking out two, to get the game to the ninth.

Mark Melancon closed out things for the Braves with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Story by Chris Graham



