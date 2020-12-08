Youths can apply for 2020 State Fair exhibitor scholarships

Published Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, 10:19 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Youths who exhibited beef cattle, sheep, meat goats or swine in the modified Youth Livestock Show are eligible to apply for 12 scholarships offered by the State Fair of Virginia.

Additionally, a $1,000 scholarship from the Gatewood Holland Stoneman Endowment and two youth development scholarship opportunities—each worth $2,000—are open to youth who participated in the 2020 livestock shows or 2019 non-livestock youth competitions.

Funds allocated for the scholarships represent a portion of the proceeds from the sixth annual Youth Livestock Sale of Champions auction, which was held Oct. 3, as well as general donations to the scholarship program.

The 12 scholarships for 2020 livestock exhibitors, totaling $18,000, will be offered in three age groups: Juniors (9-12); Intermediate (13-15); and Seniors (16 and older). Groups are based on exhibitors’ ages as of Sept. 30, 2020.

Details and applications are available in the “Scholarship” section of the fair’s website at StateFairVa.org. Applications must be completed electronically and received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Since 2013 the State Fair has awarded 1,634 scholarships and has given over $545,000 to support youth education. The fair offers youth more than $100,000 each year in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions and specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.

The 2021 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 24 through Oct. 3. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County and attracts 250,000 fairgoers. The event celebrates the best of Virginia’s past, present and future through scholarship initiatives, creative programming and a focus on the commonwealth’s agriculture and natural resources industries.

Related

Comments