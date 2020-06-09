Youth sports will soon be able to ramp back up in Virginia: Northam lays out plan

Gov. Ralph Northam rolled out the plan for reopening schools in the Commonwealth on Tuesday, and the plan also addresses the return of youth sports.

The basics: no shared equipment, no intentional contact, which on its surface would mean no football, but it was stressed that high schools wouldn’t be engaging in contact drills in football at this stage in the calendar anyway.

Football can engage in drills like seven-on-seven drills involving passing because quarterbacks and receivers in this era make it a practice to wear gloves.

With baseball, youth players must use their own equipment – bats, gloves, helmets.

For all sports, capacity limits are set at a 50-person maximum on both indoor and outdoor fields.

This is all for Phase Two of the state’s reopening. The state is expected to be able to move to Phase Three later this month, and that will lead to more opening in terms of youth sports as well.

Reporting by Crystal Graham

