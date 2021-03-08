Youth Leaders in Agriculture: New program from Project GROWS, Staunton City Schools

Project GROWS on Monday announced the launch of Youth Leaders in Agriculture, in partnership with school guidance counselors, teachers, and instructional staff in Staunton City Schools.

Building a more just food system with youth leaders at the center is crucial to addressing economic and cultural inequalities for all students, their families, and our communities at large.

Youth Leaders in Agriculture engages high school juniors and seniors in mentorship, leadership development, and hands-on learning about farming, food and environmental education, and the food system.

High school juniors will begin with a 140-hour academic mentorship for course credit on the Project GROWS farm, and will then be eligible to apply for a 280-hour paid internship for course credit over the summer growing season and into the fall semester of their senior year.

Students will participate in weekly farm work and leadership workshops, engage in lessons on permaculture and agroecology, assist with K-12 food education for younger students, and take field trips into the community to learn about careers in our local food system.

