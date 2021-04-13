Your guide to finding ethically sourced foods for your children

Published Tuesday, Apr. 13, 2021, 4:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

When you are a parent, there are so many responsibilities that you have to your children. They rely on you for everything. You have to make sure they are healthy and provided for, and you also have to make sure that you are teaching them to be good people. You want them to respect others and to treasure the planet as well.

What does ethically sourced mean?

When a product says that it is ethically sourced, they guarantee you that everything in the production of the product was ethically sourced. That means:

Any labor used to produce the product or secure material to produce the development was done by employees paid a living wage and worked in acceptable conditions. When producing the product, they were environmentally conscious and used practices that had little effect on the environment and existing wildlife as possible. All materials used to produce the product were collected in an environmentally conscious way making sure to do as little damage as possible to nature. All international laws and human rights were followed and respected at every stage of product development.

Why you should choose to only use ethically sourced products

Suppose you do not make sure the products you and your family use are from companies that ethically source their product. In that case, you may unwillingly be supporting slavery and sweatshop labor in other countries.

Several companies in the U.S. use ingredients and materials in the products they sell that are sourced using slave labor. This is especially true in many companies that sell chocolate, to give one of many examples.

When you purchase products that guarantee they are ethically sourced, you can know that you do not help promote slavery anywhere on the planet. You can also be confident that the company you are supporting respect the earth.

Ethically sourced products make sure to be mindful of their impact on the environment. We only have one earth, and we mustn’t take her for granted. Making sure to purchase from these companies is a small way you can help this effort.

Ethically sourced food options for children

As a parent, we want to make sure we instill the best ethical practices into our children’s lives. Ensuring that they only eat ethically sourced food and understand why will go a long way in developing their moral viewpoints.

It will take a little research on your part, but you can find several companies that offer great ethically sourced options that even the pickiest of kids will enjoy. You can find many products that come ready-to-eat and our single servings.

One company offers pouches that have a full meal purred and ready to go for younger children. It allows them to have a complete ethically sourced meal to feed themselves with very little mess easily.

The take-away

Hopefully, you now see how important it is to make sure that you purchase ethically sourced products whenever possible. You must know what you are supporting when you spend your money. It is also essential that you are providing your children with a good example.

Do your research and make sure the companies you chose to purchase from are ethically sourcing their products. Taking this small step can help to ensure a better world is developing. You will find that you can sleep a lot better at night, knowing that no money you earn will help support slavery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments