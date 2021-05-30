Your guide to at home medical treatments

Trying to find time to take care of your health can often feel impossible. You know it is something you have to do, but unfortunately, you do not always have the luxury of having the extra time to do it.

On the other hand, if you do get sick and miss work, that will hurt even worse. Wouldn’t it be great if a solution didn’t require you to take a lot of time out of your busy day to take care of yourself?

The Ivee app is the solution

The solution is simply a few clicks away. An app from Ivee will allow you to schedule a time to have a nurse come to you and give you IV therapy. This type of therapy is performed by the nurse setting up an IV drip formulated to help with whatever situation you are facing.

When you use the Ivee App, it will offer you a selection of different IV therapies. You can even take a quiz, and they will create a custom formula for your therapy. Once you have made your selection, you then tell the app where you are, and it will help match you with a nurse in your area to come and help you use the IV you chose.

Which Ivee IV will you choose

● The Detox

After a night of drinking or a weak of eating poorly, you may need a detox. If so, this will be the best choice for you. It will remove toxins from your system and replenish vital nutrients and vitamins that you may be missing.

Contains: B12, LR or Saline, B Complex, B 12, Vitamin C, L-Glutathione

● The Immunity Lift

This is a great option any time you start to feel a little under the weather. It will give your immunity system a jump start and help you to fight off any illness. This is also a great choice during cold & flu season.

Contains: Zinc, LR or Saline, B Complex, B 12, Vitamin C, Zinc, Magnesium, L-Glutathione

● The Productivity Boost

If you notice that your motivation is way down or that you just can not stay focused, this IV therapy can sometimes be the perfect jolt of energy to get you going again. This an excellent choice for when you know you need to be more productive than usual.

Contains: B Complex, LR or Saline, B Complex, B 12, Vitamin C, Magnesium, L-Carnitine

● The Works

This IV choice is designed to fix all the issues the others do combine into one. This IV will give you superhuman abilities. You may even feel like you can fly after taking it, but please remember that you can not.

Contains: LR or Saline, Amino Acid Blend, B Complex, B 12, Vitamin C, Glutathione, L-Carnitine, Magnesium, Myer’s Cocktail, Zinc

You can now take care of your health in no time

Thanks to the Ivee App, taking care of your health no longer has to take up much of your time. All you have to do is download the app and choice which IV therapy works best for you. If you have the time to order a coffee, you have the time to improve your health.

Once you choose which IV you prefer a nurse will come directly to you and hook up the IV that you chose. Ivee will even design a custom IV therapy for you if you want to take the time to answer their short questionnaire. Better health is truly just a few clicks away.

