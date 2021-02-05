Your face doesn’t have to reflect your age: Try thread lift today

That you’re a 43-year-old doesn’t mean your face has to look 43. I’ve seen ladies clocking the big numbers, and yet their faces didn’t age a day.

Take Kris Jenner, for example. She’s 65 years of age. Yet, she looks several decades younger. I bet she’d pass for a 35-year-old mum.

You, too, can have that type of face. For real, you can look younger than your age.

Forget what the mirror is telling you; just believe in yourself, and keep reading this post to find out what you need to do.

Why does the human face age with time?

As we grow older, our facial skin produces less of the proteins collagen and elastin. This makes our skin thinner and less resistant to damage.

In this state, our skin becomes unable to handle impacts from environmental exposure, dehydration, and toxins.

The result?

Wrinkles start to form around the nose and forehead area, the cheeks begin to droop, and the entire facial skin begins to sag.

Coming together, all of these cause the human face to look older with time.

If anyone would like to get a younger face, all they have to do is find a way to stop the aging of the face. And the only way to do this is by promoting the production of more and more collagen and elastin.

Luckily, thanks to technological advancement, there’s now a solution that helps with that.

It’s called face thread lift.

What’s a thread lift, and how does it help with making one’s face look younger?

You’ve probably heard about Face Lift before now.

It’s a popular procedure in the beauty industry. But you must have also heard that people dread the procedure so much. That’s largely because it involves surgery.

Luckily, technology has birth another face-repair solution, one that doesn’t require surgery. They call it Thread Lift.

A thread lift is a non-surgical procedure wherein temporary threads are used to produce a subtle but visible “lift” in the skin.

Unlike what happens in highly invasive procedures like Face Lift, wherein the surgeon removes the patient’s excess facial skin surgically, thread lift Singapore involves the insertion of threads beneath the skin to reposition sagging skin or plump up wrinkles and lines, resulting in a semi-permanent lifting effect.

This simple threading process aids the regeneration of collagen and elastin (two important elements of aging) synthesis. In addition, it also tightens the facial skin, thereby giving the skin a more uniform tone, quality.

How does thread lift help with making one’s face look younger?

1. Encourages the regeneration and redirection of collagen

Collagen is every young lady’s best friend. Unfortunately, as we grow older, our skin loses its ability to produce much of them.

With thread lift, however, we can give our skin a better shot at collagen regeneration.

In addition to that, thread lift also helps with the proper redirection of produced collagen. This is achieved by provoking the body’s “healing response” (after rounds of stitches and suspension) and causing the body to direct large surges of collagen to treated areas.

2. Gives the face better elasticity and contour

As one grows older, their face begins to lose some of those contours and elasticity around the cheek and jaw areas – stuff that makes us look younger in the first place.

To correct this loss, thread lift tightens the facial skin. Through this tightening, the skin comes together more, thereby getting firmer and fuller.

Ultimately, the face is restored to how it used to be.

3. Solves the problem of jowls and deep creases

Jowls (droopy cheek skin) and deep creases around the mouth area begin to appear on one’s face once aging starts to set in.

Luckily, thread lift helps to address this by repositioning the excess loose skin that appeared as a result of diminished collagen and elasticity.

Instead of the loose skin just sitting there on your cheeks or jaws, thread lift lifts them off and reposition them elsewhere, where they serve a better purpose.

4. Eliminating wrinkles

Wrinkles are the biggest evidence of an aging face. Thankfully, there’s no place for wrinkles in the world of thread lift.

The procedure removes all forms of wrinkles from your face, thereby killing off any sign that you’re getting older.

How does it do this, you wonder? Well, it’s fairly simple. Thread lift simply tightens the loosened facial muscles on the face.

5. Eliminates all signs of tiredness

A tired-looking face is always an old-looking face.

If you want to look younger, then you have to make sure your face speaks “vibrancy” all the time. To ensure this, you need something that helps lift the stress off your face. Something that helps repair your skin elasticity and muscle tone.

That something is thread lift.

Story by Uday Tank

