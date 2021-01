Your daily reminder to use pencil: ACC moves start time for UVA-Notre Dame again

The ACC announced Sunday that the start time for No. 22 UVA’s home game against Notre Dame on Wednesday has been moved from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It had been moved to 2:30 p.m. from its original 8:30 p.m. scheduled start.

The game will be televised on ACC Network and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

