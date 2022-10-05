Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
youngkins political ad agency paid 268k to produce virginia tourism ad boosting governor
Politics

Youngkin’s political ad agency paid $268K to produce Virginia Tourism ad boosting governor

Chris Graham
Last updated:
glenn youngkin
(© Michael Robb Photography – Shutterstock)

Your tax dollars are being used to boost Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visibility as he begins to make the rounds on a possible bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the political advertising agency behind Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign was awarded a $268,000 contract to produce a Virginia Tourism video that heavily features the governor.

Poolhouse, which is based in Richmond, was the only company to bid on the project, which was put out to bid on May 5 by the Virginia Tourism Corp., with tight deadlines that The Martin Agency, one of the two other advertising companies that had been approached to gauge interest in bidding for the contract, said were too tight.

The other company that was solicited, Henninger Media Services, did not respond.

Poolhouse responded on the day that Virginia Tourism reached out to the companies with the opportunity to bid on the project.

The company, which was founded in 2013, and specializes in digital advertising for Republican political candidates, had not performed marketing work for a state agency prior to the award for the Virginia Tourism project featuring Youngkin.

The ad produced by Poolhouse, titled “Governor’s Welcome Project,” which features Youngkin at Richmond Raceway, will appear at airports and welcome centers across the Commonwealth.

Poolhouse created branded logos and images for Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign, and has continued working for the governor through his PAC as Youngkin has laid the groundwork for a possible run at the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

blues for food

Live blues jam on Sunday to benefit the Nelson County Food Pantry
Crystal Graham
Visit Harrisonburg
,

Harrisonburg tourism sees rebound in visitors, spending in 2021
Crystal Graham

Harrisonburg’s tourism economy saw tremendous growth in 2021, returning to near 2019 pre-pandemic levels and seeing a 52 percent increase in tourism spending compared to 2020.

travel COVID
, ,

CDC drops COVID-19 travel advisories; tips for travelling overseas
Crystal Graham

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention appear to be in agreement with President Joe Biden’s remarks that the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

economy job
,

Virginia unemployment falls to historic low
Rebecca Barnabi
virginia tech brent pry
,

Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry: ‘We’re closer than they think’
Chris Graham
laptop business
, ,

‘Give surplus computers a new life:’ Legislation passes Senate Committee to refurbish technology for veterans, others in need
Rebecca Barnabi
court law
,

Hampton gang member sentenced in COVID-19 unemployment benefits fraud case
News Desk