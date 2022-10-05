Youngkin’s political ad agency paid $268K to produce Virginia Tourism ad boosting governor

Your tax dollars are being used to boost Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visibility as he begins to make the rounds on a possible bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the political advertising agency behind Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign was awarded a $268,000 contract to produce a Virginia Tourism video that heavily features the governor.

Poolhouse, which is based in Richmond, was the only company to bid on the project, which was put out to bid on May 5 by the Virginia Tourism Corp., with tight deadlines that The Martin Agency, one of the two other advertising companies that had been approached to gauge interest in bidding for the contract, said were too tight.

The other company that was solicited, Henninger Media Services, did not respond.

Poolhouse responded on the day that Virginia Tourism reached out to the companies with the opportunity to bid on the project.

The company, which was founded in 2013, and specializes in digital advertising for Republican political candidates, had not performed marketing work for a state agency prior to the award for the Virginia Tourism project featuring Youngkin.

The ad produced by Poolhouse, titled “Governor’s Welcome Project,” which features Youngkin at Richmond Raceway, will appear at airports and welcome centers across the Commonwealth.

Poolhouse created branded logos and images for Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign, and has continued working for the governor through his PAC as Youngkin has laid the groundwork for a possible run at the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.