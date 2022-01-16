Youngkin takes actions on COVID, critical race theory, RGGI on Day One

The new governor, Glenn Youngkin, is following through on his promise to make it so that critical race theory isn’t taught in Virginia public schools, which, obviously unbeknownst to him, already wasn’t being taught in Virginia public schools.

And so begins the four years of Bizarro World delivered to us by Democrats who couldn’t hold their noses and vote for milquetoast middle of the roader Terry McAuliffe.

The critical race theory fakery was among 11 executive orders and directives from Youngkin on his Day One.

Also among the highlights: one declaring that parents can now make decisions on whether their child wears a mask in school, and a related one rescinding the vaccine mandate for state employees.

We’re at the high-water mark for COVID cases and hospitalizations right now, by the way.

And then there was another, sure to cost us millions in court costs, pledging to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which he actually can’t do without approval from the General Assembly.

Hoo, boy.

“It’s Day One, and we are going to work just like we promised,” Youngkin said. “The important steps we are taking today begins the work of restoring excellence in education, making our communities safer, opening Virginia for business and reinvigorating job growth, and making government work for the people, and not the other way around.

“My Day One Game Plan also includes 59 pieces of legislation and a package of more than a dozen budget amendments I am working on with General Assembly leaders, including our efforts to double the standard deduction, eliminate the grocery tax, and end the tax on the first $40,000 in veteran retirement pay. It’s a new day in Virginia, but the work is only beginning.”

Four years of this.

Story by Chris Graham

