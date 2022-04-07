Youngkin order on recycling ‘false promise promoted by polluters’

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is dressing up his Executive Order #17 as promoting recycling. But buried in the order is a repeal of an action by his predecessor, Ralph Northam, that phased out single-use plastics from public agencies and institutions.

“Too often in the past, Virginia has been presented with a false choice between saving our environment and growing our economy. The growing market for post-consumer recyclables demonstrates that we can do both,” Youngkin said. “We need to bridge that disconnect to better conserve our natural resources, reduce waste that goes out to landfills and promote new clean energy jobs here in Virginia. We should be focusing our resources and energy on providing a cleaner supply of recyclable materials.”

A press release from the governor’s office touted the order for its encouragement of the creation and relocation of clean technology companies that are involved in recycling-related issues to Virginia.

Kate West, the director of the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club, points out that this technology that Youngkin is pushing has been proven to be ineffective at reducing waste or preventing plastic pollution.

“The notion that recycling is a sustainable solution is a false promise promoted by polluters,” West said. “Youngkin’s decision to reverse the state’s plan to phase out single-use plastics is a clear step in the wrong direction that will result in irreversible damage. Only a tiny fraction of the plastic created is recycled, with most becoming litter and plastic pollution in our waterways and landfills that disproportionately impact the health of vulnerable communities.

“This executive order shows Virginia residents, once again, that Glenn Youngkin cares more about lining the pockets of polluters than protecting the health of our communities,” West said.

Story by Chris Graham

