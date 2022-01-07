Youngkin nominates Miller for Secretary of Transportation post

Published Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, 3:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Sheppard “Shep” Miller III is Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s choice to serve as the next Secretary of Transportation of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Miller is a member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board, the Virginia House Ethics Advisory Council and the Board of Virginia Free. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of Hampden-Sydney College, Washington College, and the Virginia Foundation of Independent Colleges.

Millere serves as vice chairman of the Norfolk Board of TowneBank and is an Executive Board member of both the Greater Norfolk Corporation and the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.

“Shep will be an invaluable leader as Secretary of Transportation as we fulfill our promises to all Virginians to invest in roads, highways, and transportation infrastructure in every corner of the Commonwealth, so we can jumpstart job growth and keep Virginians moving,” Youngkin said.

Related



