Youngkin nominates Heritage Foundation president for Cabinet post

Published Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, 10:20 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Friday the nomination of Kay Coles James to serve as the next Secretary of the Commonwealth.

James, a native of Portsmouth, most recently served as the president of the Heritage Foundation, a far-right think tank in Washington.

Her career in public service began on the school board of Fairfax County, and continued to the state board of education. Under presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, she was appointed to the National Commission on Children. She served as associate director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and as assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the George H.W. Bush administration.

Under President George W. Bush, she served as the director of the Office of Personnel Management. James also served as Secretary of Health under George Allen, where she developed Virginia’s landmark welfare reform.

“Secretary James will be a true asset to the administration. Our shared vision combined with her tremendous experience will pave the way for a new day in Virginia. Kay has an extensive public service background; she has always been a leader and innovator in Virginia government. Kay has worked tirelessly as my transition Co-Chair, advising on personnel, policy, and strategic planning. Together we will change the trajectory of the Commonwealth as we deliver on the Day One promises,” Youngkin said.

Related



