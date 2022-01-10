Youngkin nominates healthcare veteran John Littel for health, human resources post

Published Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, 10:34 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin today announced John Littel as his nominee to serve as the next Secretary of Health & Human Resources of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Littel has served as the president of Magellan of Virginia and executive vice president for external affairs at Amerigroup Corporation.

He serves as chair of the Virginia Health Care Foundation and on the board of The Gloucester Institute, a leadership initiative for young African-Americans.

In 2012, Littel was appointed to the Board of Visitors of the College of William & Mary and has served as rector and chair of the Executive Committee since 2018.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating impacts on Virginians across the Commonwealth, and John will play a pivotal role in overseeing our efforts in protecting Virginians’ lives and livelihoods. Starting on Day One, John’s experience will be an asset as we fix our broken mental and behavioral health system, ensure Virginians have access to affordable, free-market healthcare options, and reform our healthcare safety net to save taxpayer dollars and improve healthcare outcomes,” Youngkin said.

Related



