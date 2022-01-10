Youngkin names public safety nominee, pledges to fire Parole Board on Day One

Published Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, 6:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin today announced Fauquier County Sheriff Robert “Bob” Mosier is his nominee to serve as the next Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Mosier is a 30-year law-enforcement veteran, starting his career at age 19 as a police dispatcher.

In 1996, he was selected by the State Department to serve in Bosnia and Herzegovina with the International Police Task Force as a Station Commander, where he represented the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Following that assignment, Mosier served with the International Justice Mission, a human rights organization, as Director of Investigations working in Asia, Middle and Near East, Africa, and Latin America.

Mosier was elected sheriff in Fauquier County in 2015.

“Sheriff Mosier will play an important role in keeping our communities safe,” Youngkin said. “We will get to work on this key priority by fully funding and raising pay for our law enforcement officers. Together, we will protect qualified immunity, and on Day One fire the Parole Board. Bob shares my vision for innovating how our law enforcement officers build trust and engage in their communities they serve by building bridges with local leaders to reduce crime and keep Virginians safe.”

Related



