Youngkin confirms participation in Northern Virginia gubernatorial debate

Published Monday, Jul. 26, 2021, 10:44 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Glenn Youngkin’s campaign announced today that the GOP nominee has confirmed his participation in a Northern Virginia gubernatorial debate to be held at George Mason University.

“Glenn Youngkin looks forward to debating career politician and Clinton crony Terry McAuliffe, and hearing him explain his poor performance as governor,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter. “McAuliffe has still not accepted the August debate, but we hope he will soon.”

Youngkin skipped a scheduled July 24 Virginia Bar Association debate with McAuliffe, citing a contrived “conflict of interest” for the VBA to have “PBS NewsHour” anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff as the moderator, citing a $250 donation by Woodruff to the Haiti Relief Fund in 2010.

The Haiti Relief Fund was a joint fundraising effort of the Clinton Foundation and former President George W. Bush to raise money for recovery and rebuilding efforts after a hurricane devastated Haiti.

Woodruff moderated VBA gubernatorial debates in 2013 and 2017.

The rub in 2021: “It would also be a conflict of interest to have former Clinton Foundation board member Terry McAuliffe being ‘questioned’ by a Clinton Foundation donor,” Porter said, on behalf of the Youngkin side.

Story by Chris Graham