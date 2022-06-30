Youngkin announces slew of college, university, additional education appointments
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced administration appointments in the area of education on Thursday.
BOARD OF EDUCATION
- Grace Turner Creasey of Goochland, Member, Virginia Early Childhood Advisory Committee; Executive Director, Virginia Council for Private Education
- Suparna Dutta of Fairfax, Technology Architect, Infosys; Co-founder, Coalition for TJ; Education Platform Director, American Hindu Coalition
- William D. Hansen of McLean, President and CEO, Building Hope
- Andrew J. Rotherham of Madison, Co-founder and Partner, Bellwether Education Partners
- Alan Seibert, Ed.D. of Salem, Constituent Services and Government Relations Officer, Roanoke City Public Schools; President, Virginia Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development
STATE COUNCIL FOR HIGHER EDUCATION FOR VIRGINIA
- William Harvey, PhD of Hampton, President, Hampton University
- Cheryl Oldham. J.D. of Alexandria, Senior Vice President, Center for Education and Workforce at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation; Vice President of Education Policy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- Walter Curt of Port Republic, CEO, Power Monitors Inc.
BOARDS OF VISITORS
CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT UNIVERSITY
- Richard Bray of Chesapeake, CEO and Chairman, Beazley Foundation
- John Lawson II of Newport News, Executive Chairman, W.M. Jordan Company
- Kelli Meadows of Henrico, Founding Partner, Meadows Urquhart Acree and Cook LLP
- Charles “Larry” Pope of Williamsburg, retired President and CEO, Smithfield Foods, Inc.
- Boris Robinson of Round Rock, Texas, Founder and CEO, BGR Financial Coaching LLC
COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY
- Kendrick Ashton Jr. of McLean, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, The St. James
- Stephen Huebner of Toano, retired Vice-President, Bon Secours Health System, Inc.
- Michael Petters of Newport News, President and CEO, Huntington Ingalls Industries
- Laura Rigas of Alexandria, Senior Vice President, Syneos Health
EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Robert “Bob” Aston, Jr of Livington, New Jersey, Chairman of the Executive Board, Towne Bank
GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY
- Reginald Brown of Alexandria, Partner, Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Lindsey Burke, PhD of Fairfax, Director, Center for Education Policy at the Heritage Foundation
- Michael Meese, PhD of Oak Hill, President, American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association
- Ambassador Robert Pence (ret.) of Washington, D.C., Chairman, The Pence Group
JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
- The Honorable Richard “Dickie” Bell of Staunton, retired educator, retired member, Virginia House of Delegates
- Teresa Edwards of Chesapeake, Regional President, Sentara Healthcare
- Suzanne Obenshain of Harrisonburg, Small Business Owner and Operator
- Michael Stoltzfus of Bridgewater, President and CEO, Dynamic Aviation
- Jack White, Esq. of Fairfax Station, Partner, McGuireWoods LLP
LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY
- Judith Lynch, PhD of Christiansburg, Legislative Aide, Virginia House of Delegates
- Kristie Proctor of Hanover, Executive Director, The Virginia Rural Center
- Ronald White of Midlothian, Vice President of Member and Public Relations, Southside Electric Cooperative, Associate Pastor, Providence United Methodist Church
NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dwayne Blake of Hampton, retired Corporate Vice President, Huntington Ingalls Industries
- Gilbert Bland of Virginia Beach, Chief Executive Officer, Urban League of Hampton Roads
- Katrina Chase of Chesapeake, Owner and President, Faith Broadcasting Corporation and Christian Broadcasting Corporation
- Conrad Mercer Hall of Manassas, retired CEO, Dominion Enterprises
- James Jamison of Virginia Beach, Franchise Owner, Globus Medical Inc.
- Delbert Parks of Manassas, Vice President and Site Executive, Micron Technology MTV
OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY
- Dennis Ellmer of Virginia Beach, President and CEO, Priority Automotive
- Brian Holland of Virginia Beach, CEO, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
- G. Middleton III of Norfolk, Owner and Operator, E. G. Middleton, Inc.
- Elza Mitchum of Virginia Beach, President, C&M Industries, Inc.
- Murry Pitts of Charlottesville, former CEO, Burlington Medical and BarRay Products
RADFORD UNIVERSITY
- Jeanne Armentrout of Fincastle, Executive Vice President and CEO, Carilion Clinic
- Jennifer Wishon Gilbert of Mount Jackson, Freelance Journalist
- George Mendiola of Manassas, President, Forfeiture Support Associates, LLC
- James Turk of Blacksburg, Partner, Harrison and Turk, P.C.
UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON
- Andrew Lamar of Midlothian, Principal, Lamar Consulting
- William Lee Murray of Fredericksburg, Managing Director and Partner, Cary Street Partners
- Davis Rennolds of Richmond, Senior Vice President, McGuireWoods Consulting
- The Honorable Terri Suit of Fredericksburg, Chief Executive Officer, Virginia REALTORS, Virginia’s First Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security
UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA AND AFFILIATED SCHOOLS
- Bert Ellis, Jr. of Hilton Head, South Carolina, CEO and Chairman, Ellis Capital, and Chairman and CEO, Ellis Communications KDOC LLC, and President of Titan Broadcast Management
- Stephen Long, MD of Richmond, President, Commonwealth Spine and Pain Specialists
- The Honorable Amanda Pillion, MEd of Abingdon, Council Member, Abingdon Town Council, Audiologist, Abingdon Hearing Care and Abingdon ENT Associates
- Doug Wetmore of Glen Allen, Senior Vice President, Centauri Health Solutions
VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY
- The Honorable Peter Farrell of Henrico, Managing Partner, Tuckahoe Holdings, former member, Virginia House of Delegates
- Ellen Fitzsimmons of Atlanta, Georgia, Chief Legal Officer and Head of Public Affairs, Truist Financial Corporation
- Vernon Dale Jones, PhD of Alexandria, former Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer, Pennsylvania State University, Wilkes-Barre Campus
- Clifton Peay, MD of Richmond, Ophthalmologist, American Eye Center
VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE
- John Adamsof Midlothian, Equity Partner, McGuireWoods, LLP
- Ernest Edgar IVof Tampa, Florida, General Counsel, Atkins North America
- Thomas E. Gottwald of Richmond, Chairman and CEO, NewMarket Corportation
- Meaghan Mobbs, PhD of Fairfax, Executive Director, Save Our Allies, Vice President for Client Strategies, LINK
VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Victor Branch of Chesterfield, Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Corporate Affairs, Bank of America
- Valerie Brown of Chesapeake, Executive Pastor, Mount Global Fellowship of Churches
- Thomas Cosgrove of Williamsburg, Senior Manager of External Affairs, Newport News Shipbuilding
- Robert Denton, Jr. of Blacksburg, Founding Director, School of Communications at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
- Harold Green, Jr. MD of Midlothian, Physician,Bon Secours Health System, Inc.
- Leonard L. Hayes III, PhD of Silver Springs, Maryland, Senior Vice-President and Special Advisor for HBCU Initiatives, Strategic Education Inc.
VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY
- Edward Baine of Moseley, President, Dominion Energy Virginia
- David Calhoun of Sunapee, New Hampshire, President and CEO, The Boeing Company
- Sandy Cupp Davis of Blacksburg, retired owner BCR Real Estate and Property Management
- Charles “Brad” Hobbs of Virginia Beach, President and CEO, Hobbs and Associates, and Managing Director and Chairman, Insight Partners