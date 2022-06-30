Youngkin announces slew of college, university, additional education appointments

AFP
Last updated:
virginia politics
(© Tatiana – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced administration appointments in the area of education on Thursday.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

  • Grace Turner Creasey of Goochland, Member, Virginia Early Childhood Advisory Committee; Executive Director, Virginia Council for Private Education
  • Suparna Dutta of Fairfax, Technology Architect, Infosys; Co-founder, Coalition for TJ; Education Platform Director, American Hindu Coalition
  • William D. Hansen of McLean, President and CEO, Building Hope
  • Andrew J. Rotherham of Madison, Co-founder and Partner, Bellwether Education Partners
  • Alan Seibert, Ed.D. of Salem, Constituent Services and Government Relations Officer, Roanoke City Public Schools; President, Virginia Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development

STATE COUNCIL FOR HIGHER EDUCATION FOR VIRGINIA

  • William Harvey, PhD of Hampton, President, Hampton University
  • Cheryl Oldham. J.D. of Alexandria, Senior Vice President, Center for Education and Workforce at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation; Vice President of Education Policy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
  • Walter Curt of Port Republic, CEO, Power Monitors Inc. 

BOARDS OF VISITORS

CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT UNIVERSITY

  • Richard Bray of Chesapeake, CEO and Chairman, Beazley Foundation
  • John Lawson II of Newport News, Executive Chairman, W.M. Jordan Company
  • Kelli Meadows of Henrico, Founding Partner, Meadows Urquhart Acree and Cook LLP
  • Charles “Larry” Pope of Williamsburg, retired President and CEO, Smithfield Foods, Inc.
  • Boris Robinson of Round Rock, Texas, Founder and CEO, BGR Financial Coaching LLC

COLLEGE OF WILLIAM & MARY

  • Kendrick Ashton Jr. of McLean, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, The St. James
  • Stephen Huebner of Toano, retired Vice-President, Bon Secours Health System, Inc.
  • Michael Petters of Newport News, President and CEO, Huntington Ingalls Industries
  • Laura Rigas of Alexandria, Senior Vice President, Syneos Health

EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL

  • Robert “Bob” Aston, Jr of Livington, New Jersey, Chairman of the Executive Board, Towne Bank

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY

  • Reginald Brown of Alexandria, Partner, Kirkland & Ellis LLP
  • Lindsey Burke, PhD of Fairfax, Director, Center for Education Policy at the Heritage Foundation
  • Michael Meese, PhD of Oak Hill, President, American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association
  • Ambassador Robert Pence (ret.) of Washington, D.C., Chairman, The Pence Group

JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY

  • The Honorable Richard “Dickie” Bell of Staunton, retired educator, retired member, Virginia House of Delegates
  • Teresa Edwards of Chesapeake, Regional President, Sentara Healthcare
  • Suzanne Obenshain of Harrisonburg, Small Business Owner and Operator
  • Michael Stoltzfus of Bridgewater, President and CEO, Dynamic Aviation
  • Jack White, Esq. of Fairfax Station, Partner, McGuireWoods LLP

LONGWOOD UNIVERSITY

  • Judith Lynch, PhD of Christiansburg, Legislative Aide, Virginia House of Delegates
  • Kristie Proctor of Hanover, Executive Director, The Virginia Rural Center
  • Ronald White of Midlothian, Vice President of Member and Public Relations, Southside Electric Cooperative, Associate Pastor, Providence United Methodist Church

NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY

  • Dwayne Blake of Hampton, retired Corporate Vice President, Huntington Ingalls Industries
  • Gilbert Bland of Virginia Beach, Chief Executive Officer, Urban League of Hampton Roads
  • Katrina Chase of Chesapeake, Owner and President, Faith Broadcasting Corporation and Christian Broadcasting Corporation
  • Conrad Mercer Hall of Manassas, retired CEO, Dominion Enterprises
  • James Jamison of Virginia Beach, Franchise Owner, Globus Medical Inc.
  • Delbert Parks of Manassas, Vice President and Site Executive, Micron Technology MTV

OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY

  • Dennis Ellmer of Virginia Beach, President and CEO, Priority Automotive 
  • Brian Holland of Virginia Beach, CEO, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
  • G. Middleton III of Norfolk, Owner and Operator, E. G. Middleton, Inc.
  • Elza Mitchum of Virginia Beach, President, C&M Industries, Inc.
  • Murry Pitts of Charlottesville, former CEO, Burlington Medical and BarRay Products

RADFORD UNIVERSITY

  • Jeanne Armentrout of Fincastle, Executive Vice President and CEO, Carilion Clinic
  • Jennifer Wishon Gilbert of Mount Jackson, Freelance Journalist
  • George Mendiola of Manassas, President, Forfeiture Support Associates, LLC
  • James Turk of Blacksburg, Partner, Harrison and Turk, P.C.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY WASHINGTON

  • Andrew Lamar of Midlothian, Principal, Lamar Consulting
  • William Lee Murray of Fredericksburg, Managing Director and Partner, Cary Street Partners
  • Davis Rennolds of Richmond, Senior Vice President, McGuireWoods Consulting
  • The Honorable Terri Suit of Fredericksburg, Chief Executive Officer, Virginia REALTORS, Virginia’s First Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA AND AFFILIATED SCHOOLS

  • Bert Ellis, Jr. of Hilton Head, South Carolina, CEO and Chairman, Ellis Capital, and Chairman and CEO, Ellis Communications KDOC LLC, and President of Titan Broadcast Management
  • Stephen Long, MD of Richmond, President, Commonwealth Spine and Pain Specialists
  • The Honorable Amanda Pillion, MEd of Abingdon, Council Member, Abingdon Town Council, Audiologist, Abingdon Hearing Care and Abingdon ENT Associates
  • Doug Wetmore of Glen Allen, Senior Vice President, Centauri Health Solutions

VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY

  • The Honorable Peter Farrell of Henrico, Managing Partner, Tuckahoe Holdings, former member, Virginia House of Delegates
  • Ellen Fitzsimmons of Atlanta, Georgia, Chief Legal Officer and Head of Public Affairs, Truist Financial Corporation
  • Vernon Dale Jones, PhD of Alexandria, former Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer, Pennsylvania State University, Wilkes-Barre Campus
  • Clifton Peay, MD of Richmond, Ophthalmologist, American Eye Center

VIRGINIA MILITARY INSTITUTE

  • John Adamsof Midlothian, Equity Partner, McGuireWoods, LLP
  • Ernest Edgar IVof Tampa, Florida, General Counsel, Atkins North America
  • Thomas E. Gottwald of Richmond, Chairman and CEO, NewMarket Corportation
  • Meaghan Mobbs, PhD of Fairfax, Executive Director, Save Our Allies, Vice President for Client Strategies, LINK

VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY

  • Victor Branch of Chesterfield, Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Corporate Affairs, Bank of America
  • Valerie Brown of Chesapeake, Executive Pastor, Mount Global Fellowship of Churches
  • Thomas Cosgrove of Williamsburg, Senior Manager of External Affairs, Newport News Shipbuilding
  • Robert Denton, Jr. of Blacksburg, Founding Director, School of Communications at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
  • Harold Green, Jr. MD of Midlothian, Physician,Bon Secours Health System, Inc.
  • Leonard L. Hayes III, PhD of Silver Springs, Maryland, Senior Vice-President and Special Advisor for HBCU Initiatives, Strategic Education Inc.

VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY

  • Edward Baine of Moseley, President, Dominion Energy Virginia
  • David Calhoun of Sunapee, New Hampshire, President and CEO, The Boeing Company
  • Sandy Cupp Davis of Blacksburg, retired owner BCR Real Estate and Property Management
  • Charles “Brad” Hobbs of Virginia Beach, President and CEO, Hobbs and Associates, and Managing Director and Chairman, Insight Partners

AFP

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.