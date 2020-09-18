Young agriculturalists to showcase livestock at The Meadow Event Park

Published Friday, Sep. 18, 2020, 6:27 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Youth who raised animals to exhibit at the 2020 State Fair of Virginia will demonstrate their accomplishments at a modified State Fair Youth Livestock Show at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.

Following the cancellation of the fair in July, organizers announced that youth livestock competitions would continue at The Meadow this fall. Youth dairy cattle and dairy goat exhibitions will be held Sept. 25 and 26, and 4-H and FFA livestock competitions for beef cattle, meat goats, swine and lambs will be held Oct. 2-4.

The events were organized to uphold the fair’s mission of promoting youth participation in agriculture.

“For many participants, the State Fair of Virginia is the culmination of a year’s worth of work toward their livestock projects,” said Glenn Martin, the fair’s director of livestock and equine events. “Although the fair was canceled, we felt it was important that youth were still given the opportunity to exhibit their animals and showcase the dedication they’ve put into raising them. Holding these events allows us to recognize those efforts.”

Program details for the livestock shows can be found on the fair’s website at StateFairVa.org.

In addition to the modified State Fair Youth Livestock Show, The Meadow Event Park also will host the Youth Livestock Sale of Champions on Oct. 3.

The annual auction supports the fair’s long-standing commitment to youth who compete each year for scholarship money through the State Fair scholarship program. More information about the Sale of Champions can be found at bit.ly/3iDmVOO.

The event raised $89,840 in 2019, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the State Fair will not host a live auction in 2020. Instead, event organizers are asking the public to make donations to support the scholarship program.

Donors can register as buyers or contribute to the State Fair of Virginia Scholarship Program general fund by contacting Martin at gmartin@statefairva.org or at 804-994-2858.

Donations towards the Sale of Champions or general fund also can be made online.

Related

Comments