You think it matters who you vote for: And then there’s reality

Elections have to mean something more than just who gets to decide how the money gets spent.

You assume that, but when you look at what gets done, and what doesn’t get done, meh.

Republicans had the White House, House and Senate for the first two years of the Donald Trump first (only?) term.

What Republican voters got for their time, trouble and tens of millions in campaign donations: a couple of Supreme Court appointments, and how has that been working out?

(See: recent rulings on DACA, employment protections for LGBTQ Americans.)

Social conservatives want abortion banned. That idea never got to markup stage in Congress in the two years that Republicans could have made it happen.

Fiscal conservatives bemoan deficit spending. Ha! The Trump years have seen spending that would make drunken sailors blush.

Not that Democrats did any better last time they had the keys to our representative democracy.

They had the White House, House and Senate for the first two years of Barack Obama’s first of two terms.

The sum total of what Democratic voters got out of that: a healthcare reform that had been drawn up by the Heritage Foundation and fleshed out by Mitt Romney.

Universal healthcare: puh-leeze!

The minimum wage, which is supposed to be important to Democrats, is what it was in July 2009, $7.25 per hour, and the increase that took effect then had actually been passed two years earlier.

Think about this when you go to the polls (or fill out your absentee ballot) in the coming weeks.

I bet you assume you’re voting for change, however you’d define change; a better world, again, however you’d define better world.

In reality, you’re just voting for your favorite team, which is really no different than the other team – same expensive clothes, slick TV ads, pretty packaging, obfuscating what it’s all about.

Which is, the money, and who controls how it gets spent.

Story by Chris Graham

