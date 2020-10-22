You do not want to miss out on these best celery juicers to buy in 2020

Published Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, 1:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

If you are here reading this article, you are obviously one of those individuals who prioritize their health over everything! Drinking celery juice is gaining popularity amongst many people due to its multitudinous health benefits. For those who have just come across this term, keep reading to know about celery juice.

What is celery juice?

Celery juice is the result of the juicing process where the fiber is left on the retainer, and essential minerals, vitamins, and enzymes are extracted. Juicing offers you with a more concentrated solution of nutrients than consuming them in vegetable form.

Many people have now realized the magical health benefits of celery and have added it as a part of their morning routine. It is also great for glowing skin, so ladies would want to try this. However, extracting manually celery juice can be difficult and requires a lot of effort, and that’s why we recommend you to get the right juicing machine for celery for home use.

Why can’t I go for a blender instead of a celery juicer?

Juicers and blenders are made out of different types of machinery, and that is why you need to determine which one is more suitable for celery juice extraction.

Blenders have spinning blades that chop up and blend produce. In short, everything what celery contains is in the juice, including the fiber. Fiber has its share of benefits as it aids in digestion but slows down the absorption of nutrients at the same time. The process of blending generates heat and degrades the nutrients while oxidizing the juice.

On the other hand, juveniles remove the fiber as a retained product and provide juice containing nutrients only, which makes it easy to digest. Our bodies quickly absorb the nutrients.

Generally, there are two types of juicers.

Centrifugal juicers chop the produce up before the juice is separated from the pulp.

chop the produce up before the juice is separated from the pulp. Masticating Juicer machine squeezes the juice slowly, which is good as oxidation and heating cause nutrients and color loss.

What type of juicer machine is best for celery extraction?

Masticating juicers

Masticating juicers are the most popular type of celery juicers because they operate cooler and produce the nutritional value of celery and preserve the juice’s color. They make less noise and larger volumes of juice.

Vertical juicers

Vertical juicers are also used for celery juice, but they come with small outlets for pulp, and celery contains long, tough fiber that can get stuck in the outlet and clog it. To avoid the clog, you would have to cut the celery into small pieces.

Twin-gear juicers

They produce higher yields but are relatively more expensive than other juicers due to highly sophisticated machinery.

Best celery juicers

Below is the list of the best celery juicers you can buy.

Omega MM900HDS

Omega NC800HDS

Omega CNC80S

AICOK AMR521

Breville Compact Juice Fountain

We hope you have now figured out which celery juicer is best for you. So do not wait anymore and buy your celery juice today to start a healthy lifestyle!

Story by Cyndy Lane

Related

Comments