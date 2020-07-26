Yankees rally, top Nats, 3-2, to take opening weekend series

The New York Yankees tied the game with a pair of seventh inning solo homers, took the lead in the eight on a Gleyber Torres RBI single, then held on for a 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Patrick Corbin had been sailing along, allowing only one hit in six scoreless innings, before giving up a solo homer to Torres in the seventh that got the Yankees to within 2-1.

Nats manager Davey Martinez went to the bullpen, despite Corbin being at just 75 pitches at that point, giving the ball to Will Harris, who promptly gave up a solo shot to Luke Voit, tying the game at 2-2.

Sean Doolittle struggled in relief in the eighth, walking pinch hitter Aaron Hicks, then, with one out, giving up a single to D.J. LeMahieu, ahead of the tie-breaking single to Torres.

Washington left the bases loaded in the eighth, then had pinch-runner Emilio Bonifacio thrown out trying to steal third with no outs in the ninth, before New York closer Zack Britton closed out the save.

Trea Turner hit his first homer of the season, a 421-foot shot to left-center, in the third, and Eric Thames had an RBI single in the fourth for the Nationals (1-2), who host Toronto on Monday.

Story by Chris Graham

