XFL Ratings Update: Still very much in free fall
The second iteration of the XFL has lost nearly two-thirds of its viewers from Week 1 to Week 5.
Week 5’s games this past weekend averaged 1.16 million viewers, with the two Sunday games each averaging less than a million viewers (St. Louis-D.C. on FS1 at 767,000, the Tampa-L.A. game on ESPN kicking off at 9:07 p.m. averaging 833,000).
The aggregate number was down 15.9 percent from Week 4, and from Week 1, the average audience is down a staggering 62.8 percent.
For comparison, the Week 5 action for the short-lived AAF was already below 400,000 average viewers, so, things haven’t gotten that bad.
Yet.
Tracker
- Week 1:12 million viewers
- Week 2: 05 million viewers
- Week 3:61 million viewers
- Week 4:38 million viewers
- Week 5:16 million viewers
Story by Chris Graham
