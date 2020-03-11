XFL Ratings Update: Still very much in free fall

The second iteration of the XFL has lost nearly two-thirds of its viewers from Week 1 to Week 5.

Week 5’s games this past weekend averaged 1.16 million viewers, with the two Sunday games each averaging less than a million viewers (St. Louis-D.C. on FS1 at 767,000, the Tampa-L.A. game on ESPN kicking off at 9:07 p.m. averaging 833,000).

The aggregate number was down 15.9 percent from Week 4, and from Week 1, the average audience is down a staggering 62.8 percent.

For comparison, the Week 5 action for the short-lived AAF was already below 400,000 average viewers, so, things haven’t gotten that bad.

Yet.

Week 1: 12 million viewers

12 million viewers Week 2: 05 million viewers

05 million viewers Week 3: 61 million viewers

61 million viewers Week 4: 38 million viewers

38 million viewers Week 5:16 million viewers

