XFL: League loses another 21.4 percent of TV audience from Week 2 to Week 3
Week 3 XFL games drew an average of 1.61 million TV viewers, down 21.4 percent from Week 2, and 50 percent from Week 1.
Time to start worrying. Maybe.
The biggest audience for the weekend was for the Fox broadcast of Saturday’s Dallas-Seattle game, which drew 2.05 million viewers.
That was down from the 2.32 million who tuned in for the Saturday Fox broadcast.
None of the other three games averaged more than 2 million viewers this past weekend.
The opening game on Saturday, pitting Houston and Tampa Bay on ABC, averaged 1.91 million viewers.
The Sunday games didn’t even get to a million and a half.
The New York-St. Louis game on ESPN averaged 1.47 million viewers, and the D.C-L.A. game on FS1 finished at just over 1 million.
Tracker
- Week 1: 3.12 million viewers
- Week 2: 2.05 million viewers
- Week 3: 1.61 million viewers
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.