XFL: League loses another 21.4 percent of TV audience from Week 2 to Week 3

Week 3 XFL games drew an average of 1.61 million TV viewers, down 21.4 percent from Week 2, and 50 percent from Week 1.

Time to start worrying. Maybe.

The biggest audience for the weekend was for the Fox broadcast of Saturday’s Dallas-Seattle game, which drew 2.05 million viewers.

That was down from the 2.32 million who tuned in for the Saturday Fox broadcast.

None of the other three games averaged more than 2 million viewers this past weekend.

The opening game on Saturday, pitting Houston and Tampa Bay on ABC, averaged 1.91 million viewers.

The Sunday games didn’t even get to a million and a half.

The New York-St. Louis game on ESPN averaged 1.47 million viewers, and the D.C-L.A. game on FS1 finished at just over 1 million.

Tracker

Week 1: 3.12 million viewers

3.12 million viewers Week 2: 2.05 million viewers

2.05 million viewers Week 3: 1.61 million viewers

Story by Chris Graham

