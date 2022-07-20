XBet Promo Code – How to Get a $500 Free Bonus

Charlie Rhodes
Last updated:

 

You would be hard pushed to find a better welcome offer than XBet’s $500 bonus – read on to find how to redeem yours as a new customer!

 

Current XBet Promo Code

 

 

Bonus  Bonus Description Promo Code Claim
Sportsbook Welcome Bonus 50% deposit match up to $1,000 Use Promo Code: INSIDERS Claim bonus

 

How To Claim The XBet Betting Offer

To claim this exclusive betting offer over at XBet, see our step by step guide below:

  1. Click here to sign up to XBet
  2. Register an account by filling out your details.
  3. Make a qualifying deposit and bet (minimum deposit of $45).
  4. Receive your exclusive 50% deposit match bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $500)
  5. 50% sports bonus + 50% casino bonus, up to $500, 7X rollover

 

 

How to Place a Bet With Your XBet Free Bets

Signing up was relatively straight-forward, and placing your bets is even easier – see below for instructions.

  • Sign up to XBet
  • Go to the XBet ‘SportsBook’ section
  • Click on your selection
  •  Place it!

XBet have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, and the bonus can indeed be used across a multitude of sports.

They also have a vast virtual casino where players can try their hand at table games, slots as well as live casino and video poker.

 

XBet Betting Offers For Existing Customers

Up to $250 Sports Reload Bonus

Customers can make use of XBet’s 25% sports reload bonus up to $250!

XBet Up to $250 Sports Reload Terms & Conditions

  • Your must be a registered XBet customer
  • Get 25% on your deposit up to $250
  • Use this bonus every time you fund your XBet account

 

