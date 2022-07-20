XBet Promo Code – How to Get a $500 Free Bonus
You would be hard pushed to find a better welcome offer than XBet’s $500 bonus – read on to find how to redeem yours as a new customer!
Current XBet Promo Code
|Bonus
|Bonus Description
|Promo Code
|Claim
|Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
|50% deposit match up to $1,000
|Use Promo Code: INSIDERS
|Claim bonus
How To Claim The XBet Betting Offer
To claim this exclusive betting offer over at XBet, see our step by step guide below:
- Click here to sign up to XBet
- Register an account by filling out your details.
- Make a qualifying deposit and bet (minimum deposit of $45).
- Receive your exclusive 50% deposit match bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $500)
- 50% sports bonus + 50% casino bonus, up to $500, 7X rollover
How to Place a Bet With Your XBet Free Bets
Signing up was relatively straight-forward, and placing your bets is even easier – see below for instructions.
- Sign up to XBet
- Go to the XBet ‘SportsBook’ section
- Click on your selection
- Place it!
XBet have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, and the bonus can indeed be used across a multitude of sports.
They also have a vast virtual casino where players can try their hand at table games, slots as well as live casino and video poker.
XBet Betting Offers For Existing Customers
Up to $250 Sports Reload Bonus
Customers can make use of XBet’s 25% sports reload bonus up to $250!
XBet Up to $250 Sports Reload Terms & Conditions
- Your must be a registered XBet customer
- Get 25% on your deposit up to $250
- Use this bonus every time you fund your XBet account
More Sportsbook Free Bets