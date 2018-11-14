Xavier Johnson, Josh Oduro sign NLIs to compete for George Mason Basketball

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

George Mason basketball head coach Dave Paulsen has announced that local DMV student-athletes Xavier Johnson and Josh Oduro have signed national letters of intent to compete for the Patriots, beginning in 2019-20.

Johnson, a 6-foot-1-inch, 177-pound guard, is a native of Germantown, Md., and competes for Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va.

Oduro, from Haymarket, Va., is a 6-foot-9-inch, 230-pound forward who plays for Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax. Paul VI is just 2.5 miles from the George Mason campus.

“We are thrilled to have Xavier and Josh join our basketball family,” Paulsen said. “They have distinguished themselves as outstanding students, citizens and leaders for their high schools and AAU programs. They are proven winners and have played for some of the best programs in the nation. We are excited to tap into the fertile DMV basketball community and anticipate both Josh and Xavier having tremendous careers in the Green and Gold.”

Johnson commands the point guard position for Episcopal head coach Jim Fitzpatrick. Playing in the prestigious Interstate Athletic Conference, Johnson led the Maroon to the 2016 conference title and a Virginia Independent School state championship. A two-time First Team All-State and First Team All-IAC selection, Johnson’s also earned DC All-Metro honorable mention accolades. He played his AAU ball for CP25 and head coach Anthony Ricks.

“Xavier is the quintessential gym rat and has worked tirelessly on his game,” Paulsen said. “He has outstanding leadership capabilities, is an excellent defender, and a pure point guard. We anticipate him putting pressure on opposing teams both offensively and defensively.”

Oduro played for Battlefield High School in Haymarket for two seasons before enrolling at Paul VI as a junior in 2017-18. The All-ECAC Honorable Mention selection made an immediate impact as a starter for the Panthers while helping lead his team to a 33-4 record, the VISAA Division I state title and a No. 14 national ranking in USA Today’s Top-25 poll. Oduro also competes for the famed AAU Team Takeover, led by head coach Keith Stevens. He was a part of the Team Takeover squad which captured the 2018 EYBL Championship.

“Josh has made tremendous strides in the past year as he has adjusted to the level of competition,” Paulsen said. “He is a tremendously skilled front court player who can score inside and out, and is an excellent passer. As he continues to develop physically, Josh has the potential to impact the game in multiple ways.”

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment