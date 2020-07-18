X2 Comedy Night! Laugh & Give: Outdoor show for the United Way set for July 25

X2 Comedy Night! Laugh & Give is an outdoor social distance comedy show with a portion of proceeds going to the United Way. This event will take place on the outdoor patio stage at Restless Moons Brewing on Saturday, July 25.

People in the Shenandoah Valley are invited to enjoy a night of comic relief at a safe social distance during these challenging times. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, an organization that works strategically to help local people make ends meet by giving them access to quality childcare, affordable housing, and reliable transportation.

X2 Comedy is based out of Harrisonburg, producing live showcases featuring local, regional and nationally touring comedians. X2 has now hosted over 36 comedy shows for a growing audience who find the brand of clean comedy PG-13 entertainment to be refreshing as well as hilarious.

“We’re so excited about this one!” says Dawn Womack, comedian and founder of X2 Comedy. “From our first virtual comedy show we discovered my son, Landon Turner, a former NFL player and Comedian Winston Hodges have great comedic chemistry. For this outdoor show, Winston is the headliner with Landon on crew as ‘Mask Enforcer’ as well as doing announcements with his 6’4” and over 330 pound self. Landon has yet to formally perform stand up, though he has exhibited comedic chops naturally since birth. With these two and the rest of the lineup for this one let’s just say folks are in for a real treat!”

Because this is a social distance comedy show seats are limited and being capped at half capacity for this outdoor space. Be sure to bring your mask and a sense of humor.

Event Details

Saturday, July 25. Show Begins 7 pm.

Restless Moons Brewing, 120 W Wolfe St, Harrisonburg

Tickets are being sold in parties of 1 to 6 people. Cost per person is $7 to 10. They should be purchased in advance through the Facebook Event co-hosted by X2 Comedy and Restless Moons; Eventbrite or at www.x2comedy.com

Comedians performing in this show are Dawn Womack (Harrisonburg), Ben Creed (Raleigh, N.C.), Jared Kassebaum (Los Angeles) and headliner Winston Hodges (Cartersville)

