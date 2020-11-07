X2 Comedy Night at CrossKeys Vineyards to raise money for St Jude’s

CrossKeys Vineyards is hosting a socially distanced comedy show produced by X2 Comedy on Saturday, Nov. 14, with a portion of proceeds going to St. Jude Hospital.

The event features headliner Stacey Carver, who has appeared on “Oprah,” BET’s “Comic View,” “Regis & Kelly,” and TV One’s “Roland Martin.”

The lineup also includes Miss Gayle and Dawn Womack, the founder of X2 Comedy.

“At X2 Comedy we believe Virginia is not just for lovers, it’s for laughers!” Womack said.

X2 Comedy is based out of Harrisonburg, producing live showcases featuring local, regional and nationally touring comedians.

CrossKeys Vineyards Bistro will be open for food purchases, as well as wine purchase throughout the show. Be sure to bring your mask and a sense of humor!

Event Details

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 14. Show Begins 7 pm.

Location: CrossKeys Vineyards, 6011 E. Timber Ridge Road, Mount Crawford

Tickets: $30 VIP (complimentary glass of wine, priority seating, best views of stage and a meet and greet with the comics before the show from 6p-6:30p). $20 General Admission. Ticket sales sold by table with a max of 6 seats per table. Tickets should be purchased in advance through the CrossKeys Vineyards website at shop.crosskeysvineyards.com/Events

