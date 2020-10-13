X2 Comedy Night at CrossKeys Vineyards for St Jude’s

X2 Comedy returns to CrossKeys Vineyards on Thursday, Oct. 22, with a show featuring “Def Comedy Jam” alum Dante Carter.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to St. Jude Hospital, a leading children’s hospital finding cures for children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases through treatment and research.

Carter has also appeared on BET’s “Comic View” and P Diddy’s “Bad Boys of Comedy.”

“We’re excited to bring Dane to the Valley!” said Dawn Womack, the founder of X2 Comedy, who is also a stand-up comedian.

X2 Comedy is based in Harrisonburg, and has put on more than 40 live comedy shows across the region since its founding.

Event Details

Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 22. Show begins at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22. Show begins at 7 p.m. Location: CrossKeys Vineyards, 6011 E. Timber Ridge Road, Mount Crawford

CrossKeys Vineyards, 6011 E. Timber Ridge Road, Mount Crawford Lineup: Dante Carter, Ryheem Johnson, Dawn Womack

Dante Carter, Ryheem Johnson, Dawn Womack Tickets: $30 VIP (complimentary glass of wine, priority seating, best views of stage and a meet and greet with the comics before the show from 6-6:30 p.m.); $20 General Admission. Ticket sales sold by table with a max of six seats per table. Tickets should be purchased in advance through the CrossKeys Vineyards website at shop.crosskeysvineyards.com/Events.

