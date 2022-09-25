x2 comedy looks to raise funds for court square theater through cash fundraiser

Court Square Theater and X2 Comedy are teaming up on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a comedy pageant to raise funds for theater maintenance, improvements and programming.

The FUNdraiser benefit performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The local and regional comics will be competing for up to $2,000 in cash and prizes.

“The evening is going to be packed with laughter, and it all supports Court Square Theater, this community’s performing arts and film venue,” said CST managing director J.P. Gulla. “We are thrilled that the event will be hosted by X2 Comedy which provides high quality clean comedy PG-13 shows in the Shenandoah Valley.”

Performing stand-up comedy during the pageant are: Adam Bush, Chris Cabral, Nathan Carlson, Beau Johnson, Dawn Mast, Duck Matthews, Kyle Remnant, Paul Snyder, Travis Valle, OliviaYoumans, and Jay Zehr.

Also included in the performer lineup is Sam Kaufman’s storytelling with a twist, and New and Improv’d, billed as JMU’s “oldest and boldest improv comedy troupe.”

X2 Comedy’s Dawn Davis Womack, joined by Chris Womack, will host the event.

Contestants will be competing for cash and prizes in the following categories:

Best in Show – Overall Performance ($500, plus Harrisonburg staycation package with Hotel Madison accommodation and prizes from other local businesses)

Comic Genius – Originality ($100 and prizes from local businesses)

Show Stopper – Stage Presence ($100 and prizes from local businesses)

The People’s Choice Award ($250, plus free meal at Capital Ale House and prizes from other local businesses) will be determined by voting.

Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door.

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.

To learn more, visit valleyarts.org.