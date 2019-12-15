X2 Comedy Holiday Spectacular with Mr. & Mrs. Claus at Clementine

Published Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, 12:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The first X2 Comedy Holiday Spectacular will take place at Clementine in Downtown Harrisonburg on Friday, Dec. 20.

Featuring live music, comedy, and special guests Mr. and Mrs. Claus, visitors and residents of the greater Harrisonburg area in the Valley are invited to take a respite from all the holiday hustle and bustle to enjoy this special evening of joy and laughter.

X2 Comedy provides PG-13 clean comedy in the Shenandoah Valley by bringing out of town comedians and giving local area talent opportunities to perform. They have now hosted over 32 comedy shows for a growing audience who find X2’s brand of vulgarity-free entertainment to be refreshing as well as hilarious. The X2 Comedy Holiday Spectacular is a natural extension, promising to be less naughty, more nice.

“We’re so looking forward to this event for the community at Clementine,” says Dawn Womack, comedian and founder of X2 Comedy. “It’s a date night for the Clauses, and Santa promises many ‘Ho, Ho, Ho’s.’ What can go wrong?” she chuckles. “And if it does, well, these talented performers are some of Harrisonburg’s favorites so we’ll all just have fun anyway!”

Event Details

Friday, Dec. 20. Show Begins 7pm.

Clementine, 153 S Main Street, Harrisonburg

Ticket costs $10 each and should be purchased in advance at through the Facebook Event: X2 Comedy Holiday Spectacular or by calling Clementine. This is a seated show. If you would like dinner reservations, call the restaurant at 540-801-8881.

Hosted by Dawn Womack, with entertainment from musician Chris Howdyshell, comedy from No Strings Attached and comedian Paige Campbell, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more.

Related